How To Know If Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) Is Expensive At $3.24.

In last trading session, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.24 trading at $0.22 or 7.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $187.63M. That closing price of ABOS’s stock is at a discount of -249.07% from its 52-week high price of $11.31 and is indicating a premium of 44.14% from its 52-week low price of $1.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 478.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.28%, in the last five days ABOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $3.24 price level, adding 0.92% to its value on the day. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.09% in past 5-day. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) showed a performance of -25.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.7 million shares which calculate 1.33 days to cover the short interests.