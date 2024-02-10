Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $9.79?

In last trading session, Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.79 trading at $0.44 or 4.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $233.88M. That closing price of HIPO’s stock is at a discount of -108.27% from its 52-week high price of $20.39 and is indicating a premium of 32.18% from its 52-week low price of $6.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 87120.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 100.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.71%, in the last five days HIPO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $9.79 price level, adding 0.51% to its value on the day. Hippo Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 7.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.23% in past 5-day. Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) showed a performance of 16.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.06 million shares which calculate 8.96 days to cover the short interests.