High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) At $1.74: What To Do?

In last trading session, High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.74 trading at $0.04 or 2.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $131.02M. That closing price of HITI’s stock is at a discount of -32.18% from its 52-week high price of $2.30 and is indicating a premium of 40.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 253.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.35%, in the last five days HITI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $1.74 price level, adding 8.42% to its value on the day. High Tide Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.79% in past 5-day. High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) showed a performance of 1.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.93 million shares which calculate 13.38 days to cover the short interests.