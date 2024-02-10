Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) At $0.13: What To Do?

In last trading session, Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.13 trading at $0.01 or 1.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.42M. That closing price of HSCS’s stock is at a discount of -2138.46% from its 52-week high price of $2.91 and is indicating a premium of 15.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.20%, in the last five days HSCS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.13 price level, adding 4.06% to its value on the day. Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.82% in past 5-day. Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) showed a performance of -17.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.61 million shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.