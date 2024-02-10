GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) 38.03% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.34 trading at $0.12 or 5.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.20M. That closing price of GSIT’s stock is at a discount of -318.8% from its 52-week high price of $9.80 and is indicating a premium of 38.03% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 268.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.41%, in the last five days GSIT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $2.34 price level, adding 1.68% to its value on the day. GSI Technology Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.38% in past 5-day. GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) showed a performance of -0.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.41 million shares which calculate 1.35 days to cover the short interests.