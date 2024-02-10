Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC) At $8.85: What To Do?

In last trading session, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.85 trading at $0.7 or 8.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $547.11M. That closing price of FULC’s stock is at a discount of -49.38% from its 52-week high price of $13.22 and is indicating a premium of 74.58% from its 52-week low price of $2.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 613.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.59%, in the last five days FULC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $8.85 price level, adding 1.23% to its value on the day. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 31.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.19% in past 5-day. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC) showed a performance of 18.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.04 million shares which calculate 5.05 days to cover the short interests.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 106.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.38% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.00% in the current quarter and calculating -7.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -63.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $460k for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $400k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $685k and $295k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -32.80% while estimating it to be 35.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.57% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32.79% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.40%.

FULC Dividends

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.23% institutions for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at FULC for having 11.61 million shares of worth $38.31 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 18.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, which was holding about 6.06 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.01 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.78 million shares of worth $9.83 million or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.69 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.59 million in the company or a holder of 2.74% of company’s stock.