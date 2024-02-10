FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) Currently -3341.18% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.34 trading at $0.0 or 0.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.06M. That closing price of FOXO’s stock is at a discount of -3341.18% from its 52-week high price of $11.70 and is indicating a premium of 26.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.47%, in the last five days FOXO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.34 price level, adding 24.44% to its value on the day. FOXO Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 6.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.87% in past 5-day. FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) showed a performance of 21.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.