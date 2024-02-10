FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) Currently -3341.18% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.34 trading at $0.0 or 0.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.06M. That closing price of FOXO’s stock is at a discount of -3341.18% from its 52-week high price of $11.70 and is indicating a premium of 26.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.47%, in the last five days FOXO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.34 price level, adding 24.44% to its value on the day. FOXO Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 6.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.87% in past 5-day. FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) showed a performance of 21.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
FOXO Dividends
FOXO Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 47.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.81% institutions for FOXO Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Corbin Capital Partners, LP is the top institutional holder at FOXO for having 0.27 million shares of worth $85217.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $75161.0.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.24 million shares of worth $75161.0 or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $43890.0 in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.