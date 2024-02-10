Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Plunges -1.34% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.67 trading at $0.55 or 17.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $76.15M. That closing price of FARM’s stock is at a discount of -30.25% from its 52-week high price of $4.78 and is indicating a premium of 52.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 94.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 17.63%, in the last five days FARM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $3.67 price level, adding 4.18% to its value on the day. Farmer Bros. Co.’s shares saw a change of 19.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.34% in past 5-day. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) showed a performance of 4.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.22 million shares which calculate 1.75 days to cover the short interests.

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Farmer Bros. Co. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 38.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 65.52% while that of industry is 11.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 78.90% in the current quarter and calculating 91.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -30.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $91.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $87 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.45% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 85.15% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

FARM Dividends

Farmer Bros. Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.78% institutions for Farmer Bros. Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. 22NW, LP is the top institutional holder at FARM for having 1.96 million shares of worth $5.42 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JCP Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.99 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.75 million.

On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.62 million shares of worth $1.72 million or 3.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.51 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.42 million in the company or a holder of 2.51% of company’s stock.