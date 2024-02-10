Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) Is 25.33% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.75 trading at $0.11 or 15.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.49M. That closing price of EVOK’s stock is at a discount of -456.0% from its 52-week high price of $4.17 and is indicating a premium of 25.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21320.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 41.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.95%, in the last five days EVOK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $0.75 price level. Evoke Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.35% in past 5-day. Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) showed a performance of -20.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 78610.0 shares which calculate 1.77 days to cover the short interests.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Evoke Pharma Inc (EVOK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 104.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.63 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.29% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.89% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.00%.

EVOK Dividends

Evoke Pharma Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 19 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.01% institutions for Evoke Pharma Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at EVOK for having 29851.0 shares of worth $22238.0. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 27065.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20163.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 29851.0 shares of worth $22238.0 or 0.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18280.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $13618.0 in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.