ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) At $0.99: What To Do?

In last trading session, ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.99 trading at $0.05 or 4.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $170.47M. That closing price of GWH’s stock is at a discount of -141.41% from its 52-week high price of $2.39 and is indicating a premium of 24.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.82%, in the last five days GWH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $0.99 price level, adding 1.0% to its value on the day. ESS Tech Inc’s shares saw a change of -13.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.44% in past 5-day. ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) showed a performance of -2.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.43 million shares which calculate 8.6 days to cover the short interests.