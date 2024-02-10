Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) At $1.54: What To Do?

In last trading session, Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.54 trading at $0.02 or 1.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.08M. That closing price of EQ’s stock is at a discount of -12.34% from its 52-week high price of $1.73 and is indicating a premium of 70.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 272.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.32%, in the last five days EQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $1.54 price level, adding 10.98% to its value on the day. Equillium Inc’s shares saw a change of 113.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 83.38% in past 5-day. Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) showed a performance of 78.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.5 million shares which calculate 3.72 days to cover the short interests.