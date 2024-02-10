Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC), 28.3% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.06 trading at -$0.12 or -10.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.34M. That closing price of ENSC’s stock is at a discount of -739.62% from its 52-week high price of $8.90 and is indicating a premium of 28.3% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.17%, in the last five days ENSC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $1.06 price level, adding 32.05% to its value on the day. Ensysce Biosciences Inc’s shares saw a change of 0.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -31.17% in past 5-day. Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) showed a performance of -18.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 1.08 days to cover the short interests.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ensysce Biosciences Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 96.78% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 95.20% in the current quarter and calculating 60.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -20.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $390k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $250k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $1.43 million and $950k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -72.80% while estimating it to be -73.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -242.10% during past 5 years.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 19 and March 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.90% institutions for Ensysce Biosciences Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ENSC for having 96973.0 shares of worth $0.1 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 3.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 19113.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20259.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 16145.0 shares of worth $17113.0 or 0.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15419.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $16344.0 in the company or a holder of 0.49% of company’s stock.