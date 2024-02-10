Does Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Look Expensive At $11.50? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.50 trading at -$0.04 or -0.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $813.85M. That closing price of ZNTL’s stock is at a discount of -173.57% from its 52-week high price of $31.46 and is indicating a premium of 16.87% from its 52-week low price of $9.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 862.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.35%, in the last five days ZNTL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $11.50 price level, adding 2.95% to its value on the day. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -24.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.78% in past 5-day. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) showed a performance of -28.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.07 million shares which calculate 12.75 days to cover the short interests.