Does Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TKLF) Look Expensive At $0.25? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TKLF) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.25 trading at $0.02 or 7.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.96M. That closing price of TKLF’s stock is at a discount of -576.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.69 and is indicating a premium of 16.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 484.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TKLF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.48%, in the last five days TKLF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $0.25 price level, adding 0.32% to its value on the day. Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -64.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.00% in past 5-day. Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TKLF) showed a performance of -66.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.1 million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.