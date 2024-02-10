Does Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) Look Expensive At $0.62? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -2.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.62 trading at -$0.01 or -1.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $230.23M. That closing price of YSG’s stock is at a discount of -159.68% from its 52-week high price of $1.61 and is indicating a premium of 6.45% from its 52-week low price of $0.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 834.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.63%, in the last five days YSG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.62 price level, adding 4.62% to its value on the day. Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -14.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.92% in past 5-day. Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) showed a performance of -15.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.82 million shares which calculate 2.88 days to cover the short interests.