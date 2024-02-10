Does Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) Look Expensive At $4.57? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.57 trading at $0.24 or 5.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $202.04M. That closing price of WRAP’s stock is at a discount of -53.39% from its 52-week high price of $7.01 and is indicating a premium of 79.21% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 507.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.54%, in the last five days WRAP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $4.57 price level, adding 34.81% to its value on the day. Wrap Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 47.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.01% in past 5-day. Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) showed a performance of 42.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.21 million shares which calculate 7.93 days to cover the short interests.