Does Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) Look Expensive At $1.68? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.68 trading at -$0.01 or -0.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $106.39M. That closing price of VUZI’s stock is at a discount of -260.71% from its 52-week high price of $6.06 and is indicating a premium of 6.55% from its 52-week low price of $1.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 914.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.59%, in the last five days VUZI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.68 price level, adding 5.08% to its value on the day. Vuzix Corporation’s shares saw a change of -19.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.18% in past 5-day. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) showed a performance of -16.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.68 million shares which calculate 9.63 days to cover the short interests.