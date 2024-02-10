Does Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) Look Expensive At $1.56? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.56 trading at $0.21 or 15.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.35M. That closing price of VINC’s stock is at a discount of -25.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.95 and is indicating a premium of 60.9% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 524.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.56%, in the last five days VINC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.56 price level, adding 1.27% to its value on the day. Vincerx Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of 32.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.87% in past 5-day. Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) showed a performance of 5.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.51 million shares which calculate 0.4 days to cover the short interests.
Vincerx Pharma Inc (VINC) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Vincerx Pharma Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 63.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.01% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
VINC Dividends
Vincerx Pharma Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 26 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.