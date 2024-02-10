Does Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) Look Expensive At $1.56? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.56 trading at $0.21 or 15.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.35M. That closing price of VINC’s stock is at a discount of -25.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.95 and is indicating a premium of 60.9% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 524.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.56%, in the last five days VINC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.56 price level, adding 1.27% to its value on the day. Vincerx Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of 32.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.87% in past 5-day. Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) showed a performance of 5.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.51 million shares which calculate 0.4 days to cover the short interests.