Does Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) Look Expensive At $0.71? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at $0.0 or 0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $152.84M. That closing price of EVTL’s stock is at a discount of -230.99% from its 52-week high price of $2.35 and is indicating a premium of 28.17% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 514.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.49%, in the last five days EVTL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.71 price level, adding 7.7% to its value on the day. Vertical Aerospace Ltd’s shares saw a change of 3.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.72% in past 5-day. Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) showed a performance of 14.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.35 million shares which calculate 0.49 days to cover the short interests.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Vertical Aerospace Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 56.06% while that of industry is 5.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 48.32% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.09%.
EVTL Dividends
Vertical Aerospace Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 71.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.83% institutions for Vertical Aerospace Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at EVTL for having 4.94 million shares of worth $3.52 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 2.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Nomura Holdings Inc., which was holding about 0.15 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.
On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.14 million shares of worth $3.67 million or 2.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25871.0 shares on Nov 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $18458.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.