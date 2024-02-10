Does Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) Look Expensive At $0.71? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at $0.0 or 0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $152.84M. That closing price of EVTL’s stock is at a discount of -230.99% from its 52-week high price of $2.35 and is indicating a premium of 28.17% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 514.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.49%, in the last five days EVTL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.71 price level, adding 7.7% to its value on the day. Vertical Aerospace Ltd’s shares saw a change of 3.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.72% in past 5-day. Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) showed a performance of 14.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.35 million shares which calculate 0.49 days to cover the short interests.