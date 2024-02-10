Does ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP) Look Expensive At $2.08? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.08 trading at $0.1 or 5.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $223.08M. That closing price of TDUP’s stock is at a discount of -111.06% from its 52-week high price of $4.39 and is indicating a premium of 36.54% from its 52-week low price of $1.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 685.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.05%, in the last five days TDUP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $2.08 price level, adding 3.26% to its value on the day. ThredUp Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.58% in past 5-day. ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP) showed a performance of 0.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.77 million shares which calculate 12.16 days to cover the short interests.

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ThredUp Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.17% while that of industry is 2.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.80% in the current quarter and calculating 15.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $80.33 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $80.32 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $71.32 million and $72.19 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.60% while estimating it to be 11.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.32% during past 5 years.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.52% institutions for ThredUp Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at TDUP for having 8.06 million shares of worth $16.77 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 10.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 7.79 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.21 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.58 million shares of worth $17.85 million or 11.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.9 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.11 million in the company or a holder of 5.05% of company’s stock.