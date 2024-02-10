Does Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) Look Expensive At $0.22? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.22 trading at -$0.01 or -6.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.02M. That closing price of SBFM’s stock is at a discount of -536.36% from its 52-week high price of $1.40 and is indicating a premium of 4.55% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 223.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.58%, in the last five days SBFM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.22 price level, adding 16.03% to its value on the day. Sunshine Biopharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -20.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.16% in past 5-day. Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) showed a performance of -13.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.98 days to cover the short interests.