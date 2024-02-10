Does SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVMH) Look Expensive At $0.19? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVMH) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at $0.01 or 2.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.89M. That closing price of SVMH’s stock is at a discount of -1252.63% from its 52-week high price of $2.57 and is indicating a premium of 10.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVMH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.78%, in the last five days SVMH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, adding 9.52% to its value on the day. SRIVARU Holding Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -48.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.50% in past 5-day. SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVMH) showed a performance of -7.22% in past 30-days.