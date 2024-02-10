Does Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) Look Expensive At $10.44? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.44 trading at $2.29 or 28.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $217.67M. That closing price of SPIR’s stock is at a premium of 11.49% from its 52-week high price of $9.24 and is indicating a premium of 73.18% from its 52-week low price of $2.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 92270.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 122.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 28.10%, in the last five days SPIR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $10.44 price level. Spire Global Inc’s shares saw a change of 33.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 48.72% in past 5-day. Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) showed a performance of 47.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.53 million shares which calculate 3.77 days to cover the short interests.