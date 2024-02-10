Does Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) Look Expensive At $1.64? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.64 trading at $0.01 or 0.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $258.97M. That closing price of SCLX’s stock is at a discount of -930.49% from its 52-week high price of $16.90 and is indicating a premium of 45.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 879.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.61%, in the last five days SCLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $1.64 price level, adding 6.29% to its value on the day. Scilex Holding Company’s shares saw a change of -19.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.50% in past 5-day. Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) showed a performance of -17.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.96 million shares which calculate 6.59 days to cover the short interests.