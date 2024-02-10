Does Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) Look Expensive At $1.64? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.64 trading at $0.01 or 0.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $258.97M. That closing price of SCLX’s stock is at a discount of -930.49% from its 52-week high price of $16.90 and is indicating a premium of 45.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 879.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.61%, in the last five days SCLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $1.64 price level, adding 6.29% to its value on the day. Scilex Holding Company’s shares saw a change of -19.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.50% in past 5-day. Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) showed a performance of -17.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.96 million shares which calculate 6.59 days to cover the short interests.
3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.43 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.34 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
SCLX Dividends
Scilex Holding Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 40.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.97% institutions for Scilex Holding Company that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at SCLX for having 7.33 million shares of worth $40.8 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.4 million.
On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.94 million shares of worth $17.04 million or 3.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.56 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $14.26 million in the company or a holder of 1.67% of company’s stock.