Does SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) Look Expensive At $0.85? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.85 trading at -$0.02 or -2.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.60M. That closing price of SVRE’s stock is at a discount of -205.88% from its 52-week high price of $2.60 and is indicating a premium of 69.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.30%, in the last five days SVRE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.85 price level, adding 24.91% to its value on the day. SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 17.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.02% in past 5-day. SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) showed a performance of 21.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.34 million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.