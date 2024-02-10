Does SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) Look Expensive At $0.85? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.85 trading at -$0.02 or -2.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.60M. That closing price of SVRE’s stock is at a discount of -205.88% from its 52-week high price of $2.60 and is indicating a premium of 69.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.30%, in the last five days SVRE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.85 price level, adding 24.91% to its value on the day. SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 17.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.02% in past 5-day. SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) showed a performance of 21.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.34 million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.85% during past 5 years.
SVRE Dividends
SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 6.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.39% institutions for SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers is the top institutional holder at SVRE for having 17840.0 shares of worth $24440.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 13438.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18410.0.