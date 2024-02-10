Does Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) Look Expensive At $0.60? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.60 trading at $0.07 or 11.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.70M. That closing price of RDHL’s stock is at a discount of -1526.67% from its 52-week high price of $9.76 and is indicating a premium of 56.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.97%, in the last five days RDHL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $0.60 price level, subtracting -0.49% to its value on the day. Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s shares saw a change of -59.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.53% in past 5-day. Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) showed a performance of -51.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.31 million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.