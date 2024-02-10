Does Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) Look Expensive At $0.60? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.60 trading at $0.07 or 11.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.70M. That closing price of RDHL’s stock is at a discount of -1526.67% from its 52-week high price of $9.76 and is indicating a premium of 56.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.97%, in the last five days RDHL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $0.60 price level, subtracting -0.49% to its value on the day. Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s shares saw a change of -59.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.53% in past 5-day. Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) showed a performance of -51.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.31 million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.13% during past 5 years.
RDHL Dividends
Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 12 and February 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.01% institutions for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Cowen and Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at RDHL for having 0.29 million shares of worth $0.35 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 32.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 15729.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18874.0.