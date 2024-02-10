Does Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Look Expensive At $0.17? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at $0.0 or -1.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.31M. That closing price of PIRS’s stock is at a discount of -964.71% from its 52-week high price of $1.81 and is indicating a premium of 17.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 506.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.67%, in the last five days PIRS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 8.6% to its value on the day. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.34% in past 5-day. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) showed a performance of -3.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.22 days to cover the short interests.