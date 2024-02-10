Does Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Look Expensive At $3.86? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.86 trading at $0.26 or 7.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $212.84M. That closing price of OMGA’s stock is at a discount of -161.4% from its 52-week high price of $10.09 and is indicating a premium of 66.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.22%, in the last five days OMGA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $3.86 price level, adding 1.53% to its value on the day. Omega Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 28.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.92% in past 5-day. Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) showed a performance of -23.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.62 million shares which calculate 0.72 days to cover the short interests.