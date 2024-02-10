Does Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) Look Expensive At $0.73? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.73 trading at $0.0 or 0.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.27M. That closing price of NVOS’s stock is at a discount of -636.99% from its 52-week high price of $5.38 and is indicating a premium of 16.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 925.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.69%, in the last five days NVOS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.73 price level, adding 10.98% to its value on the day. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.41% in past 5-day. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) showed a performance of 3.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.61 million shares which calculate 0.7 days to cover the short interests.