Does NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) Look Expensive At $1.21? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at $0.13 or 12.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.48M. That closing price of NAOV’s stock is at a discount of -528.1% from its 52-week high price of $7.60 and is indicating a premium of 39.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 100.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.03%, in the last five days NAOV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, adding 7.63% to its value on the day. NanoVibronix Inc’s shares saw a change of 5.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.36% in past 5-day. NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) showed a performance of 24.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2830.0 shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.