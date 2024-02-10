Does NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) Look Expensive At $1.21? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at $0.13 or 12.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.48M. That closing price of NAOV’s stock is at a discount of -528.1% from its 52-week high price of $7.60 and is indicating a premium of 39.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 100.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.
NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.03%, in the last five days NAOV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, adding 7.63% to its value on the day. NanoVibronix Inc’s shares saw a change of 5.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.36% in past 5-day. NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) showed a performance of 24.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2830.0 shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.
NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 98.10% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $150k for the same.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.34% during past 5 years.
NAOV Dividends
NanoVibronix Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 15 and April 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.58% institutions for NanoVibronix Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at NAOV for having 29023.0 shares of worth $35114.0. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 1.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 28416.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34380.0.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 28416.0 shares of worth $34380.0 or 1.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9190.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $11118.0 in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.