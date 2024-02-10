Does Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) Look Expensive At $1.39? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.39 trading at -$0.29 or -17.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.00M. That closing price of WNW’s stock is at a discount of -699.28% from its 52-week high price of $11.11 and is indicating a premium of 33.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 431.81K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.26%, in the last five days WNW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $1.39 price level, adding 26.06% to its value on the day. Meiwu Technology Company Ltd’s shares saw a change of -58.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.86% in past 5-day. Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) showed a performance of -57.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14440.0 shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.