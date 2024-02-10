Does Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Look Expensive At $1.07? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.07 trading at -$0.08 or -6.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.65M. That closing price of MYNZ’s stock is at a discount of -600.93% from its 52-week high price of $7.50 and is indicating a premium of 20.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 254.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.96%, in the last five days MYNZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.07 price level, adding 12.3% to its value on the day. Mainz Biomed N.V.’s shares saw a change of -7.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.29% in past 5-day. Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) showed a performance of -10.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.59 million shares which calculate 4.26 days to cover the short interests.
Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Mainz Biomed N.V. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -69.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.14% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 77.40% from the last financial year’s standing.
3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $250k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $300k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
MYNZ Dividends
Mainz Biomed N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 08 and April 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 17.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.24% institutions for Mainz Biomed N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at MYNZ for having 14159.0 shares of worth $67680.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is NewEdge Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 1000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4780.0.