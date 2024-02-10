Does Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Look Expensive At $1.07? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.07 trading at -$0.08 or -6.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.65M. That closing price of MYNZ’s stock is at a discount of -600.93% from its 52-week high price of $7.50 and is indicating a premium of 20.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 254.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.96%, in the last five days MYNZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.07 price level, adding 12.3% to its value on the day. Mainz Biomed N.V.’s shares saw a change of -7.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.29% in past 5-day. Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) showed a performance of -10.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.59 million shares which calculate 4.26 days to cover the short interests.