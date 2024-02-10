Does LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) Look Expensive At $0.48? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.48 trading at $0.05 or 10.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.97M. That closing price of LMFA’s stock is at a discount of -208.33% from its 52-week high price of $1.48 and is indicating a premium of 43.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 984.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.67%, in the last five days LMFA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $0.48 price level, adding 2.04% to its value on the day. LM Funding America Inc’s shares saw a change of -22.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.42% in past 5-day. LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) showed a performance of -32.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.48 million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.