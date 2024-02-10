Does Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) Look Expensive At $4.56? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.56 trading at $0.15 or 3.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.42M. That closing price of LXEH’s stock is at a discount of -54.82% from its 52-week high price of $7.06 and is indicating a premium of 91.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 64.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.40%, in the last five days LXEH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $4.56 price level, adding 5.0% to its value on the day. Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 107.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.07% in past 5-day. Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) showed a performance of 39.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9050.0 shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.