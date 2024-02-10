Does EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ:EVER) Look Expensive At $15.49? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ:EVER) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.49 trading at $0.83 or 5.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $522.17M. That closing price of EVER’s stock is at a discount of -15.69% from its 52-week high price of $17.92 and is indicating a premium of 65.4% from its 52-week low price of $5.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 273.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.66%, in the last five days EVER remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $15.49 price level, adding 2.15% to its value on the day. EverQuote Inc’s shares saw a change of 26.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.23% in past 5-day. EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ:EVER) showed a performance of 46.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.29 million shares which calculate 4.66 days to cover the short interests.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

EverQuote Inc (EVER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that EverQuote Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 152.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -116.88% while that of industry is 9.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.55% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -116.51% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -11.40%.

EVER Dividends

EverQuote Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ:EVER)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.21% institutions for EverQuote Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of America Corporation is the top institutional holder at EVER for having 1.99 million shares of worth $12.93 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.65 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.71 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.65 million shares of worth $4.2 million or 2.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.51 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.6 million in the company or a holder of 1.83% of company’s stock.