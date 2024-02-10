Does Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) Look Expensive At $19.47? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) saw 0.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.47 trading at -$0.34 or -1.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.66B. That closing price of EWTX’s stock is at a discount of -3.34% from its 52-week high price of $20.12 and is indicating a premium of 73.7% from its 52-week low price of $5.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 887.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.72%, in the last five days EWTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $19.47 price level, adding 5.9% to its value on the day. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 77.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.96% in past 5-day. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) showed a performance of 75.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.17 million shares which calculate 9.16 days to cover the short interests.