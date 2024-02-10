Does Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Look Expensive At $2.76? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.76 trading at $0.29 or 11.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.55M. That closing price of CAMP’s stock is at a discount of -3850.0% from its 52-week high price of $109.02 and is indicating a premium of 17.03% from its 52-week low price of $2.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 113.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.74%, in the last five days CAMP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $2.76 price level, adding 37.27% to its value on the day. Calamp Corp.’s shares saw a change of -52.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.68% in past 5-day. Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) showed a performance of -42.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16870.0 shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.