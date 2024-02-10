Does Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Look Expensive At $2.76? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.76 trading at $0.29 or 11.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.55M. That closing price of CAMP’s stock is at a discount of -3850.0% from its 52-week high price of $109.02 and is indicating a premium of 17.03% from its 52-week low price of $2.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 113.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.74%, in the last five days CAMP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $2.76 price level, adding 37.27% to its value on the day. Calamp Corp.’s shares saw a change of -52.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.68% in past 5-day. Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) showed a performance of -42.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16870.0 shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.
Calamp Corp. (CAMP) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Calamp Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -84.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -237.50% while that of industry is -5.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -186.23% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.00%.
CAMP Dividends
Calamp Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.