Does BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) Look Expensive At $2.75? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.75 trading at -$0.16 or -5.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $131.45M. That closing price of BCAB’s stock is at a discount of -48.0% from its 52-week high price of $4.07 and is indicating a premium of 54.91% from its 52-week low price of $1.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 506.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.50%, in the last five days BCAB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $2.75 price level, adding 8.33% to its value on the day. BioAtla Inc’s shares saw a change of 11.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.91% in past 5-day. BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) showed a performance of 6.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.89 million shares which calculate 9.39 days to cover the short interests.