Does ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) Look Expensive At $0.78? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.78 trading at -$0.03 or -4.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.49M. That closing price of ATIF’s stock is at a discount of -234.62% from its 52-week high price of $2.61 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1670.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.
ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.22%, in the last five days ATIF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.78 price level, adding 12.21% to its value on the day. ATIF Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of -25.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.47% in past 5-day. ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) showed a performance of -35.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 47570.0 shares which calculate 1.91 days to cover the short interests.
ATIF Dividends
ATIF Holdings Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 54.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for ATIF Holdings Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company.