Does ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) Look Expensive At $0.78? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.78 trading at -$0.03 or -4.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.49M. That closing price of ATIF’s stock is at a discount of -234.62% from its 52-week high price of $2.61 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1670.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.22%, in the last five days ATIF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.78 price level, adding 12.21% to its value on the day. ATIF Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of -25.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.47% in past 5-day. ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) showed a performance of -35.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 47570.0 shares which calculate 1.91 days to cover the short interests.