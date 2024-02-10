Does American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) Look Expensive At $0.77? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.77 trading at $0.05 or 7.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $165.07M. That closing price of AMLI’s stock is at a discount of -367.53% from its 52-week high price of $3.60 and is indicating a premium of 10.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 463.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.54%, in the last five days AMLI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.77 price level, adding 4.94% to its value on the day. American Lithium Corp’s shares saw a change of -30.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.85% in past 5-day. American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) showed a performance of -34.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.89 million shares which calculate 4.44 days to cover the short interests.