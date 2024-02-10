Does Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Look Expensive At $0.96? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.96 trading at $0.0 or 0.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $147.20M. That closing price of BIRD’s stock is at a discount of -221.88% from its 52-week high price of $3.09 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.80%, in the last five days BIRD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.96 price level, adding 4.95% to its value on the day. Allbirds Inc’s shares saw a change of -21.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.47% in past 5-day. Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) showed a performance of -11.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.88 million shares which calculate 5.8 days to cover the short interests.