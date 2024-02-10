Does Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) Look Expensive At $0.68? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at -$0.03 or -4.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.66M. That closing price of AGFY’s stock is at a discount of -1266.18% from its 52-week high price of $9.29 and is indicating a premium of 26.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.61%, in the last five days AGFY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.68 price level, adding 38.18% to its value on the day. Agrify Corp’s shares saw a change of -45.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.71% in past 5-day. Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) showed a performance of -45.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17340.0 shares which calculate 0.7 days to cover the short interests.