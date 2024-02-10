Does Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) Look Expensive At $0.68? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at -$0.03 or -4.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.66M. That closing price of AGFY’s stock is at a discount of -1266.18% from its 52-week high price of $9.29 and is indicating a premium of 26.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.61%, in the last five days AGFY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.68 price level, adding 38.18% to its value on the day. Agrify Corp’s shares saw a change of -45.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.71% in past 5-day. Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) showed a performance of -45.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17340.0 shares which calculate 0.7 days to cover the short interests.
Agrify Corp (AGFY) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.60% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.64 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $25.27 million and $26.02 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -50.00% while estimating it to be -46.00% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -208.26% during past 5 years.
AGFY Dividends
Agrify Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.