Does Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Look Expensive At $6.20? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.20 trading at $0.92 or 17.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $153.57M. That closing price of ABEO’s stock is at a premium of 4.19% from its 52-week high price of $5.94 and is indicating a premium of 64.68% from its 52-week low price of $2.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 231.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 17.42%, in the last five days ABEO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $6.20 price level, adding 2.05% to its value on the day. Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 23.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 40.27% in past 5-day. Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) showed a performance of 15.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.66 million shares which calculate 2.78 days to cover the short interests.