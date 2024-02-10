Do You Like Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) At $0.73?

In last trading session, Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.73 trading at $0.06 or 8.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $65.83M. That closing price of CDTX’s stock is at a discount of -187.67% from its 52-week high price of $2.10 and is indicating a premium of 19.18% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 669.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.49%, in the last five days CDTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $0.73 price level, subtracting -0.15% to its value on the day. Cidara Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -8.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.15% in past 5-day. Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) showed a performance of -8.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.62 million shares which calculate 0.58 days to cover the short interests.