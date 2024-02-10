Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Plunged -1.82% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.70 trading at $0.07 or 2.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $649.22M. That closing price of DHC’s stock is at a discount of -46.67% from its 52-week high price of $3.96 and is indicating a premium of 76.3% from its 52-week low price of $0.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.66%, in the last five days DHC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $2.70 price level, adding 2.17% to its value on the day. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s shares saw a change of -27.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.82% in past 5-day. Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) showed a performance of -11.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.94 million shares which calculate 2.55 days to cover the short interests.