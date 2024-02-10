Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) At $9.34: What To Do?

In last trading session, Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.34 trading at $0.28 or 3.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.09B. That closing price of DH’s stock is at a discount of -50.11% from its 52-week high price of $14.02 and is indicating a premium of 40.79% from its 52-week low price of $5.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 616.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.09%, in the last five days DH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $9.34 price level. Definitive Healthcare Corp’s shares saw a change of -6.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.48% in past 5-day. Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) showed a performance of 2.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.51 million shares which calculate 6.7 days to cover the short interests.

Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Definitive Healthcare Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.78% while that of industry is 15.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating 16.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $66.02 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $65.78 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $60.6 million and $59.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.90% while estimating it to be 11.10% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.11% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 47.20%.

DH Dividends

Definitive Healthcare Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 106.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 106.27% institutions for Definitive Healthcare Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Advent International LP is the top institutional holder at DH for having 62.49 million shares of worth $687.43 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 55.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 5.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.93 million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Conestoga Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.05 million shares of worth $33.52 million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $32.98 million in the company or a holder of 2.65% of company’s stock.