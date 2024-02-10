CureVac N.V. Shares Rise 2.33% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.43 trading at -$0.05 or -1.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $767.91M. That closing price of CVAC’s stock is at a discount of -260.35% from its 52-week high price of $12.36 and is indicating a premium of 2.33% from its 52-week low price of $3.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.44%, in the last five days CVAC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $3.43 price level, adding 6.03% to its value on the day. CureVac N.V.’s shares saw a change of -18.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.28% in past 5-day. CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) showed a performance of -11.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.19 million shares which calculate 1.89 days to cover the short interests.