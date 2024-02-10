Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) Up Almost 71.56% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.70 trading at $0.71 or 3.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $799.99M. That closing price of CGEM’s stock is at a discount of -1.18% from its 52-week high price of $18.92 and is indicating a premium of 59.14% from its 52-week low price of $7.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 298.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.95%, in the last five days CGEM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $18.70 price level, adding 2.15% to its value on the day. Cullinan Oncology Inc’s shares saw a change of 83.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.35% in past 5-day. Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) showed a performance of 71.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.09 million shares which calculate 4.02 days to cover the short interests.