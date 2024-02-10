Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $5.23?

In last trading session, Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.23 trading at -$0.09 or -1.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.15B. That closing price of CRCT’s stock is at a discount of -215.68% from its 52-week high price of $16.51 and is indicating a premium of 1.34% from its 52-week low price of $5.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 709.81K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.69%, in the last five days CRCT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $5.23 price level, adding 6.77% to its value on the day. Cricut Inc’s shares saw a change of -20.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.88% in past 5-day. Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT) showed a performance of -17.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.52 million shares which calculate 8.08 days to cover the short interests.