Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) At $10.32: What To Do?

In last trading session, Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.32 trading at -$0.77 or -6.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $638.60M. That closing price of CMPS’s stock is at a discount of -19.19% from its 52-week high price of $12.30 and is indicating a premium of 51.45% from its 52-week low price of $5.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 623.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.94%, in the last five days CMPS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $10.32 price level, adding 9.07% to its value on the day. Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 17.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.23% in past 5-day. Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) showed a performance of 4.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.49 million shares which calculate 4.37 days to cover the short interests.